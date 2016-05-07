Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
BERLIN Here is a breakdown of the titles won by Bayern Munich under coach Pep Guardiola, who will join Manchester City next season. His Champions League record in brackets:
2013/14 season
UEFA Super Cup
Bundesliga
German Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
(Champions League semi-finals)
2014/15 season
Bundesliga champions
(Champions League semi-finals)
2015/16 season
Bundesliga Champions
German Cup final still to be played
(Champions League semi-finals)
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.