BERLIN Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich want the media speculation over the future of Mario Goetze, who is still without a regular starting spot in his third season at the club, to end.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who scored the winner for Germany in last year's World Cup final, has again started the season as a little-used substitute and is refusing to commit his future to Bayern even though his contract with the club runs until 2017.

Several top European clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, have been linked with the player.

"Can we agree on one thing, to allow Mario to play football?", Bayern sports director Matthias Sammer told reporters after Monday's 3-1 friendly win over Dynamo Dresden. "He enjoys our trust but we need to leave the boy in peace."

Coach Pep Guardiola used him for the full 90 minutes in just 16 of their 34 league games last season, raising questions about his future.

Goetze vented his frustrations earlier this month, saying it had been a difficult two years since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

"We will see what happens," he explained. "I will just let things come to me.

"For anything else we will have to see," said Goetze who also added that he wanted more feedback from Guardiola.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge responded by saying the player had two years left on his contract and that Goetze was determined to stay and battle for his place.

Sammer said on Tuesday that the club and player were working hard to resolve the issue.

"The trust, the last two or three percent, we are all working on that together," he explained. "It is all good. It does not get better if we constantly talk about it."

