Borussia Dortmund have started transfer talks with Bayern Munich over attacking midfielder Mario Goetze's possible return to Westfalenstadion, according to a media report.

Goetze won two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before joining Bayern in 2013 but failed to secure a starting place in three seasons under coach Pep Guardiola, who has since joined Premier League side Manchester City.

The 24-year-old has also been linked in British media with a move to former Dortmund boss Juergen Klopp at Liverpool.

"I can confirm that talks with Borussia Dortmund have taken place. There have also been talks with his agent, but the deal is not done just yet. Both clubs will have to reach an agreement over a transfer fee first," Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sport1.

The Germany international scored three goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances last season having only returned to fitness in February following a five-month injury break after suffering an adductor muscle injury in October.

"Goetze has been at Bayern for three years and it did not work out for him. I am not surprised that Goetze wants to leave. He is 24 years old and needs to play regularly," Rummenigge added.

Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, played four times for Germany at the European Championship in France, where they were eliminated by the hosts in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)