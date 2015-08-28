AC Milan's Dias Da Costa Alex (L) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (C) and Thomas Mueller during their pre-season Audi Cup tournament soccer match in Munich, Germany, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN Bayern Munich midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has gone on loan to Schalke 04 for the rest of the season in order to get more match practice, the German champions said on Friday.

The 20-year-old Danish international, who has been at the club since 2012, has struggled to win a spot in a crowded midfield for some time and also spent the second half of the 2014-15 season with Bundesliga rivals Augsburg.

"This is a solution which is good for all three sides," said Bayern sports director Matthias Sammer in a statement.

"We still have high hopes for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and see his future in Munich. In order to develop further he needs match practice and he will get that at Schalke."

