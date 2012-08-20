With a number of Bundesliga clubs going out in the first round, Bayern Munich ensured their progress in the German Cup with a 4-0 win at Jahn Regensburg on Monday.

Bundesliga 2 side Regensburg managed to keep their guests at bay until the 32nd minute when Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring.

Xherdan Shaqiri doubled the lead with a free-kick just past the hour mark.

Mandzukic got a second with a neatly taken angled shot after rounding the keeper and Claudio Pizarro completed the scoring two minutes from time.

