West Ham's Carroll remains doubtful for Watford clash
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic will make a late call on whether to include recovering striker Andy Carroll in the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash against London rivals Watford.
With a number of Bundesliga clubs going out in the first round, Bayern Munich ensured their progress in the German Cup with a 4-0 win at Jahn Regensburg on Monday.
Bundesliga 2 side Regensburg managed to keep their guests at bay until the 32nd minute when Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring.
Xherdan Shaqiri doubled the lead with a free-kick just past the hour mark.
Mandzukic got a second with a neatly taken angled shot after rounding the keeper and Claudio Pizarro completed the scoring two minutes from time.
(Writing by Matt Barker in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the most influential soccer player online in China, while Manchester United are the most dominant club, according to a report.
BUDAPEST Hungary had to withdraw its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to avoid a humiliating defeat in the race with Paris and Los Angeles after a local political movement "killed the Olympic dream", Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.