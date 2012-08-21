Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (R) is tackled by SSV Jahn 2000 Regensburg's Abdenour Amachaibou (C) and Marco Djuricin during their German DFB Cup (DFB Pokal) first round soccer match in Regensburg August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (R) fights for the ball with SSV Jahn 2000 Regensburg's Philipp Ziereis during their German DFB Cup (DFB Pokal) first round soccer match in Regensburg August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bayern Munich's Mario Mandzukic (L-R), Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben celebrate a goal against SSV Jahn 2000 Regensburg during their German DFB Cup (DFB Pokal) first round soccer match in Regensburg August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bayern Munich's Shaqiri Xherdan (L) and Philipp Lahm celebrate a goal against SSV Jahn Regensburg during their German DFB Cup (DFB Pokal) first round soccer match in Regensburg August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bayern Munich's Shaqiri Xherdan (5th L) celebrates a goal against SSV Jahn Regensburg during the German DFB Cup (DFB Pokal) first round soccer match in Regensburg August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (R) jumps for the ball with SSV Jahn 2000 Regensburg's Marco Djuricin during their German DFB Cup (DFB Pokal) first round soccer match in Regensburg August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

With a number of Bundesliga clubs going out in the first round, Bayern Munich ensured their progress in the German Cup with a 4-0 win at Jahn Regensburg on Monday.

Bundesliga 2 side Regensburg managed to keep their guests at bay until the 32nd minute when Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring.

Xherdan Shaqiri doubled the lead with a free-kick just past the hour mark.

Mandzukic got a second with a neatly taken angled shot after rounding the keeper and Claudio Pizarro completed the scoring two minutes from time.

