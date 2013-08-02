Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BERLIN Germany under-21 international Emre Can has left Bayern Munich and signed a four-year contract at Bayer Leverkusen with an option to return to the treble winners, Bayern said on Friday.
The Bavarians said the hugely talented 19-year-old midfielder, promoted from the reserves last year, was not guaranteed much playing time under new coach Pep Guardiola.
"Emre Can is one of the great talents of German football," club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.
"We take this step to give him sufficient playing time as we had done for Toni Kroos in Leverkusen, Philipp Lahm at VfB Stuttgart or David Alaba at Hoffenheim."
The latter three all returned to Bayern after spells at the other teams and are now part of Bayern's treble-winning core squad.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
Phil Mickelson played for the first time in nearly two decades without his faithful sidekick, but was unfazed and stayed in contention on Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.