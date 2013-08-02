Bayern Munich's David Alaba (L) fights for the ball with Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City during the final match at the Audi Cup friendly soccer tournament in Munich August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN Germany under-21 international Emre Can has left Bayern Munich and signed a four-year contract at Bayer Leverkusen with an option to return to the treble winners, Bayern said on Friday.

The Bavarians said the hugely talented 19-year-old midfielder, promoted from the reserves last year, was not guaranteed much playing time under new coach Pep Guardiola.

"Emre Can is one of the great talents of German football," club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"We take this step to give him sufficient playing time as we had done for Toni Kroos in Leverkusen, Philipp Lahm at VfB Stuttgart or David Alaba at Hoffenheim."

The latter three all returned to Bayern after spells at the other teams and are now part of Bayern's treble-winning core squad.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)