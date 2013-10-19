Mainz 05 coach Thomas Tuchel likened his team to a Volkswagen Beetle and opponents Bayern Munich to a Formula One car after the club became the latest side to be left standing by the Bavarians on Saturday.

Mainz goalkeeper Christian Wetklo added that the Bundesliga has effectively become two separate leagues with Bayern and Borussia Dortmund in one and the rest battling it out in the other.

Mainz briefly stunned the Allianz Arena by taking a halftime lead in Saturday's Bundesliga match, only for Bayern to speed past them by replying with four after the break.

Afterwards, Tuchel offered a sad reflection on the state of the Bundesliga when he effectively admitted that his team had no real hope of winning the game.

"We're a 1970 model year Volkswagen Beetle up against a Formula One car so it's normal to be overtaken before the end," a resigned Tuchel told reporters.

"But nothing went wrong, quite the opposite. We had a huge chance on the break when the score was 1-0, but we played the move very badly. And then we lost concentration a few times in defence."

Wetklo added: "Bayern and Dortmund are in a different league. And Bayern are another level above that."

As if to confirm Wetklo's point, there was an air of utter predictability about Saturday's programme as Bayern and Dortmund both comfortably won to maintain 100 percent home records from five games.

Dortmund were able to coast to a 1-0 win against Hanover 96, after Marco Reus converted a fourth-minute penalty, and save their energy for their midweek Champions League match at Arsenal.

It was the fourth time in nine rounds of games this season that both Bayern and Dortmund have both played at home and won.

Two rounds ago, Dortmund thrashed Freiburg 5-0 and Bayern stumbled past VfL Wolfsburg 1-0, both on the Saturday afternoon. Two rounds before that, Bayern beat Hanover 2-0 and Dortmund thrashed Hamburg SV 6-2, again on the Saturday.

Two rounds prior, Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 1-0 at home and Bayern Munich defeated Nuremberg 2-0, the only hint of variety being provided by the decision to schedule Dortmund for the Friday evening slot.

It is the third season in a row that the pair have taken a stranglehold on German football.

Last season Bayern won the Bundesliga, Cup and Champions League treble with Dortmund second in the first and third of those competitions, and VfB Stuttgart losing in the Cup final.

In the season before that, Dortmund won the Bundesliga and Cup double with Bayern second in both competitions.

Only Bayer Leverkusen, who finished third last season, are threatening to break their dominance this term. They are currently level on points with Dortmund and one behind Bayern, though few believe they can keep the momentum going through the winter.

Bayern coach Pep Guardiola's only worry seemed to be his team's tendency to make life hard for themselves in the first half.

"We've always had problems in the first half here at the Allianz Arena," he said. "We need to improve on that very soon, and I'm certain we will.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)