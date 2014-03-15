Leverkusen's Robert Hilbert challenges Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (L) during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Munich March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Runaway leaders Bayern Munich made it 50 Bundesliga matches without defeat when they beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 on Saturday to open a 23-point gap at the top.

Mario Mandzukic headed Bayern in front just before halftime and Bastian Schweinsteiger curled in a 30-metre free kick in the 52nd minute to give the Bavarians their 17th consecutive league win.

Stefan Kiessling scored a late consolation for Leverkusen, the last team to beat Bayern in the league when they won 2-1 in October 2012.

Bayern have 71 points from 25 games and need only two more wins to wrap up their second successive title. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach earlier on Saturday.

