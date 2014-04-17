Scotland rout Italy to finish Six Nations in style
EDINBURGH A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer expects to be fit to face Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg.
Neuer was substituted at halftime in the 3-0 home defeat by Borussia Dortmund last Saturday with a calf muscle problem.
"I feel fine and I have the feeling that I can play on Wednesday," he told Bayern's website on Thursday.
As Tom Starke was also injured, Neuer was replaced by third choice Lukas Raeder, who also played in the 5-1 German Cup win over Kaiserslautern on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Robert Woodward)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remains convinced he is the best person to lead the club to its first Premier League title since 1990.
RANCHI, India Top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara compiled an industrious unbeaten century to keep India on course to match Australia's first-innings total of 451 in the third test on Saturday.