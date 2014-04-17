Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer attends a news conference at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer expects to be fit to face Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg.

Neuer was substituted at halftime in the 3-0 home defeat by Borussia Dortmund last Saturday with a calf muscle problem.

"I feel fine and I have the feeling that I can play on Wednesday," he told Bayern's website on Thursday.

As Tom Starke was also injured, Neuer was replaced by third choice Lukas Raeder, who also played in the 5-1 German Cup win over Kaiserslautern on Wednesday.

