BERLIN Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola hailed on Friday what he said was a successful season despite the crushing 5-0 aggregate defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals and said he would not change the way his team played football.

The 4-0 loss to Real in Munich on Tuesday was extremely bitter for the Bavarians, who had been virtually invincible up until clinching the league title with seven games left in March.

"I am surprised that we did it so well in this season," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's league game against struggling Hamburg SV.

"We showed a lot of good things. I am satisfied with this squad. We were outstanding with this system and these players," said the Spaniard, who joined Bayern this season after a year out following a hugely successful four years at Barcelona.

Guardiola said he would not change a thing in the way his team played after their overwhelming possession against Real over both legs failed to yield a single goal.

He said the reason for a disastrous first half after which they trailed 3-0 was because Bayern did not control possession.

"I have my ideas and I have to convince my players," he said. "Following this defeat I am even more convinced of my philosophy."

Bayern, who set a string of league records on the way to the title, can still add the German Cup to their collection when they face rivals Borussia Dortmund in the final this month.

Guardiola said the remaining league games against Hamburg and VfB Stuttgart were key in preparing for the final.

"We have to focus on these two games now so we have a good preparation for the Cup final," he said.

