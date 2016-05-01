Bayern Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge attends the annual general meeting of the German Bundesliga first division soccer club in Munich, Germany, in this file photo dated November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

Bayern Munich will put the disappointment of failing to secure the Bundesliga title behind them to focus on Tuesday's Champions League semi-final game against Atletico Madrid, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Sunday.

The German side host Atletico in the second leg on Tuesday having lost the first game 1-0 and they were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

“Of course we would have liked to win the Bundesliga," Rummenigge told the club's website.

"I'd be lying if I told you otherwise. We can't do anything about it now," he added. "We're still five points clear and have a good goal difference.

“We now turn our full focus to Tuesday and we'll give it everything."

Bayern needed to beat Gladbach to guarantee their third consecutive domestic title and they took the lead when Thomas Muller struck in the sixth minute. They were forced to settle for a point, however, when Andre Hahn equalised 18 minutes from time.

"We had hoped to clinch the title," Bayern defender Philipp Lahm said.

"But against a tough side we didn't manage it. We'll just have to wait until next Saturday (away at mid-table Ingolstadt) to become champions again."

Bayern are five points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with two matches to play.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)