Toni Kroos of Bayern Munich lies on the pitch following his injury during their Champions League quarter-final first leg match against Juventus in Munich April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH Bayern Munich midfielder Toni Kroos could be out for two months after picking up an injury in their Champions League match against Juventus on Tuesday.

Kroos went down in the 14th minute of the quarter-final first leg tie and the injury was worse than it first looked, the Bavarian club said on their website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de).

Team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt said the Germany international had probably ruptured an adductor muscle in his right hip and could be out for six to eight weeks, effectively end his season for his club.

"Obviously, this is a severe blow," said coach Jupp Heynckes. "A lot will be decided over the next two months."

Kroos has scored nine goals in all competitions this season.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Peter Rutherford)