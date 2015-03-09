Bayern Munich's team captain Philipp Lahm addresses a news conference before their Champions League group E soccer match against Manchester City, in Munich September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm returned to team training on Monday after recovering from a broken ankle late last year but is not expected to feature in any of their games yet.

The 31-year-old, who retired from international football after Germany's World Cup win in July last year, underwent surgery in November after breaking his ankle in training.

He had started individual training sessions some time ago.

Bayern have largely been unaffected by his absence, leading the Bundesliga title race by an 11-point margin over second-placed VfL Wolfsburg.

They host Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League last-16 return on Wednesday, having drawn 0-0 in the first leg.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)