Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm (R) and AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi fight for the ball during their Champions League soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

File photo of Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm celebrating a goal against Werder Bremen during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Munich October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

File photo of Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm and fighting for the ball during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Hamburg SV in Hamburg, September 20, 2014. Lahm suffered a broken ankle during Bayern Munich training November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will have surgery after breaking his right ankle in training on Tuesday and will be out for up to three months, the German champions said.

The Bayern captain, who retired from international football after Germany's World Cup win in July, was injured in the morning session and had to be stretchered off in a golf cart.

"Lahm broke his right ankle and will need to undergo surgery soon," Bayern said in a statement. "The 31-year-old pro will be out for two-and-a-half to three months."

He has been a key player for Pep Guardiola's team this season, successfully switching between his new midfield role and the right back position he played for years.

This is the first serious injury for the player since 2006 when he suffered an elbow problem.

The Bavarians are already without injured midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez as well as David Alaba, Holger Badstuber and forward Claudio Pizarro. Substitute goalkeepers Pepe Reina and Tom Starke are also sidelined.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, who returned to team training days ago, has also not played for months.

Bayern, however, are leading the Bundesliga and secured the fastest Champions League group qualification by any German team with two games to spare.

They take on Hoffenheim in the league on Saturday aiming to protect their four-point lead at the top before travelling to Manchester City in the Champions League in a week's time.

