Cockerill named Edinburgh coach on two-year contract
Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.
BERLIN Striker Claudio Pizarro returned to Bayern Munich after a five-year absence, signing a one-year deal to boost their frontline, the club said.
Peru international Pizarro, the Bundesliga's leading all-time foreign scorer, joined the Bavarians, who lost in the Champions League final to Chelsea last week to end their second consecutive season without silverware, after a three-year stint at Werder Bremen.
"We are delighted to have signed a such a dangerous forward who also has so much international experience," said Bayern sports director Christian Nerlinger.
The 33-year-old, who played for Bayern between 2001-07 before joining Chelsea, has scored 160 goals in 333 Bundesliga matches.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
WELLINGTON The British and Irish Lions tour lies in the background for New Zealand's Super Rugby teams this season though the big question is whether it will affect the dominance they demonstrated in 2016.
SAPPORO, Japan The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.