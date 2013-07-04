Claudio Pizarro of Peru celebrates after scoring against Ecuador during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Lima, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Peru striker Claudio Pizarro has agreed a one-year contract extension with Bayern Munich until the end of next season, the European champions said in a statement on Thursday.

"I'm convinced we'll have a good year together," said the 34-year-old, who is the leading non-German scorer in Bundesliga history, and who has netted 112 goals in 281 appearances for the Bavarians.

"We've had a talk," Pizarro said of his new boss Pep Guardiola. "He was delighted he could speak Spanish with me.

"I can't say what might happen a year from now. But I'm feeling good, and I want to play football for as long as possible."

(Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid; Editing by John O'Brien)