West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
BERLIN Bayern Munich keeper Pepe Reina, who joined the German champions this season as an experienced back-up for Manuel Neuer, has been ruled out for several weeks with a muscle injury, the club said on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Spain international, who spent eight years at Liverpool before joining Napoli on loan last season, picked up a calf muscle injury in a friendly game against amateur players on Monday.
"He will not be at the disposal of the team for several weeks," Bayern said in a statement.
Reina has yet to make his first appearance in the Bundesliga, which resumes on Oct. 18 after the international matches break.
Bayern's third-choice keeper Tom Starke will be promoted to the bench during Reina's absence.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Swansea City's fight to stay in the Premier League will not let up until the season ends, said manager Paul Clement, who urged his players to remain calm and focus on getting positive results ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.