BERLIN Bayern Munich wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben will miss their Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen on Saturday after picking up injuries in Wednesday's 7-0 Champions League demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk, the club said on Thursday.
Dutchman Robben, Bayern's top scorer this season with 17 league goals, limped off after 19 minutes with a pinched nerve in his thigh.
Team mate Ribery lasted an hour before the Frenchman went off with a sprained ankle after scoring in Bayern's record-equalling victory that sent them through to the last eight.
Bayern are top of the Bundesliga and will go 14 points clear if they beat in-form Werder, with second-placed VfL Wolfsburg in action against Freiburg on Sunday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)