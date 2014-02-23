Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was briefly upset with Bayern Munich team mate Arjen Robben when the Dutch winger failed to pass to him during Sunday's 4-0 win at Hanover 96.

Schweinsteiger threw his gloves to the ground in anger and complained to coach Pep Guardiola when he was substituted soon after. He later said that dribbling specialist Robben was the cause of his frustration.

"When I went off I was upset Robben didn't give me the ball when I ran behind him," Schweinsteiger told Sky Sports Deutschland, laughing off the incident.

"At this age I don't run as much but I'm not the first not to get the ball when chasing Arjen."

Schweinsteiger added there were no hard feelings.

"Arjen is a great player and we're lucky to have him in the team," he said after Bayern went 19 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez) nL3N0LS0I0