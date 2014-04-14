FSV Mainz 05's Nikolce Noweski challenges Sebastian Rode (R) of Eintracht Frankfurt during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Bayern Munich signed Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Sebastian Rode on a four-year deal from next season, the Bundesliga champions said on Monday.

Bayern, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals next week and Kaiserslautern in the German Cup last four on Wednesday, are looking for a second consecutive treble of titles this season.

"I am very happy that the transfer worked out," the 23-year-old Rode, who is coming back from a month-long absence due to a right knee injury, said in a statement.

"Bayern is the next big step in my career. I want to further develop here and win a bunch of titles," added Rode, who still hopes to play for Frankfurt in some of the remaining games this season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)