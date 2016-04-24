BERLIN Bayern Munich sports director Matthias Sammer has suffered minor blood circulation problems and will need some time to recover, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

Former Germany international Sammer has had "a tiny circulatory disorder in the brain," and will not rush back to his duties with the team who are chasing a treble this season.

"There are no limitations for me and the doctors said I will make a full recovery," he said in a club statement. "I will, however, take the necessary time to recover in order then to be at Bayern's disposal with all my strength."

The 48-year-old, who was European Footballer of the Year in 1996, played for and coached Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart before joining Bayern in 2012, helping the club enjoy great success including a treble-winning 2013 campaign.

The Bavarians can repeat that feat and need one win in their last three league games to secure a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title.

They are also through to the German Cup final and face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals next week.

"The most important thing is for Matthias Sammer to fully recover," said club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"Matthias knows we will give him all the time he needs to get back to his old strength."

