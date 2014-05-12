Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger reacts after being defeated by Real Madrid after their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match in Munich April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is doubtful for the German Cup final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday after picking up a knee injury.

Schweinsteiger, who missed much of the season with an ankle problem but has been named in Germany's provisional 30-man squad for next month's World Cup, suffered inflammation in his left knee and will be training alone for a few days.

The player was taken off after 37 minutes of Bayern's Bundesliga season finale on Saturday, a 1-0 win over VfB Stuttgart.

"He has to reduce training intensity for a few days and will have an individual training programme," Bayern said in a statement on Monday.

Schweinsteiger is hoping to be fit for Germany's pre-World Cup training camp starting on May 21. Coach Joachim Loew has to finalise his 23-man squad by June 2.

