Germany's national soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger smiles during a training session in Frankfurt March 27, 2015, for their Euro 2016 qualifier away to Georgia on Sunday. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Bayern Munich holding midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is doubtful for their German Cup quarter-final against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday after picking up an ankle injury, the club said on Monday.

Schweinstieger limped off with an ankle problem in their 1-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday but Bayern said it was not too serious after early concerns for a player ravaged by injuries.

"He luckily did not suffer any serious injury on Saturday but his ankle is still a bit of a problem. Schweinsteiger did not train on Monday. His participation on Wednesday is in doubt."

The Germany captain missed the opening four months of the season with a knee injury, only making his first start in December.

Bayern, chasing a repeat of their 2013 treble-winning season, saw their injury list grow even longer on Monday with reserve goalkeeper Tom Starke ruled out for four weeks after suffering an ankle ligament tear in training.

The Bavarians, top of the league and through to the Champions League last eight where they face Porto later this month, are already without top scorer Arjen Robben, David Alaba, Holger Badstuber and Franck Ribery.

Ribery, on his way back from an ankle injury, also missed training on Monday, Bayern said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)