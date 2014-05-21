Valencia focused on securing European football for Everton
Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.
BERLIN Bayern Munich have again called for the introduction of goalline technology in the Bundesliga, only days after the double winners benefited from a lack of it during the German Cup final on Saturday.
Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 with both goals scored in extra time but the losing side were aggrieved that a Mats Hummels header midway through the second half was not allowed to stand.
Television replays clearly showed the entire ball had crossed the goalline before it was cleared.
Clubs from Germany's top two divisions voted against the introduction of goalline technology two months ago but Germany's football league (DFL) said this week they would review the matter if a club filed another request.
"We submitted this application for the introduction of goalline technology only for the Bundesliga at the earliest possible moment so as to protect referees," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.
"It is unbearable to see referees who do not have replays, slow motion or even mathematical calculations to be pilloried in public."
Earlier this season Bayer Leverkusen's Stefan Kiessling scored a 'phantom goal' against Hoffenheim when the ball went in through the side netting.
In the March 24 vote by the 36 clubs from the first and second divisions, only half of the top-flight clubs - including Bayern and Dortmund - were in favour of goalline technology while only three of 18 second tier teams backed the idea.
A two-thirds majority is needed and many clubs are against it because of the technology's cost.
This is why Bayern's request refers only to the top division, Rummenigge said.
"From media coverage of the issue it seems cost is the main reason why second division clubs overwhelmingly rejected it," he said.
The English top-flight became the first domestic league to use technology in August and the system worked well throughout the entire season.
Dubbed Goal Decision System (GDS) and developed by the Hawk-Eye company, the system gives referees a ruling within a second, their watch buzzing to tell them when the ball has gone in.
Goalline technology will also be in use at the World Cup in Brazil in June and July.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
BARCELONA Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.