Barcelona's Thiago Alcantara celebrates a goal against Real Zaragoza's Rodri during their Spanish first division soccer league match at La Romareda stadium in Zaragoza, April 14, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Bayern Munich have agreed to buy Barcelona's Spain Under-21 midfielder Thiago Alcantara for a fee of 25 million euros (21.5 million pounds), the two clubs said on Sunday.

Thiago, who will join up again with former Barca coach Pep Guardiola, would have a medical in Munich in the next few days before signing a four-year contract, Bayern said on their website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de).

