BERLIN Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich signed goalkeeper Sven Ulreich from VfB Stuttgart on a three-year contract on Tuesday, a move that may trigger the departure of Spaniard Pepe Reina.

German international Manuel Neuer remains first choice at the Bavarian club but the arrival of the talented 26-year-old, who had been at Stuttgart since his youth team days, will heat up the competition.

"After many years at Stuttgart I was looking for a new challenge," Ulreich said in a statement. "Here at Bayern I am at the right place."

According to media reports, former Liverpool keeper Reina is set to return to Napoli after a year at Bayern.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)