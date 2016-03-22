BERLIN Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid and Italian heavyweights Inter and AC Milan on their tour of the United States starting in July as part of their pre-season preparations, the German champions said on Tuesday.

Bayern, who have also opened an office in the United States and played pre-season matches there in 2014, will play three matches as part of the International Champions Cup.

They will take on AC Milan on July 27 in Chicago and three days later meet Inter in Charlotte. Their last game is against Real Madrid in New York on Aug. 3.

"Since we set up our office in New York we know first hand that the Americans' love for soccer is growing," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"So we are delighted, just like in 2014, to play in the United States and present ourselves there."

