Hanover 96 have completed the signing of Denmark international Uffe Bech from Danish side Nordsjaelland, the Bundesliga side announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has won three international caps, has penned a four-year contract.

"I am really looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Bundesliga and am now looking forward to getting to know my new team mates," Bech told his new club's official website.

"I already know a bit about the team through my compatriot Leon Andreasen and I'm highly motivated by Hanover 96."

Hanover finished 13th in the Bundesliga last season.

