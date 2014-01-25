Borussia Dortmund's Sven Bender and Robert Lewandowski (R) celebrate a goal against Augsburg during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Borussia Dortmund's Sven Bender scores a goal against Augsburg during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Twins Lars and Sven Bender achieved another milestone in their parallel careers after scoring within a minute of each other as the Bundesliga restarted following its mid-season break on Saturday.

Lars drilled the ball home from 22 metres in the fourth minute for Bayer Leverkusen against Freiburg, while Sven notched a fifth minute opener for Borussia Dortmund in their clash with Augsburg.

The 24-year-olds, who previously played together at 1860 Munich before being snapped up by their current clubs, are also both Germany internationals and strong contenders for a spot at the World Cup later this year.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich)