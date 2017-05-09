BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday signed French youth international Mickael Cuisance on a five-year deal from next season, the Bundesliga club said.

The 17-year-old midfielder will join from France's AS Nancy-Lorraine on a deal running through until 2022.

"Mickael Cuisance is a big talent who can play in a variety of positions in midfield," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said in a statement.

"We have been watching him for some time. Competition for Europe's top talent pool is strong and so we are happy."

Gladbach, who reached the Champions League group stage in the past two seasons, are battling to secure a Europe League spot next season, with the team in ninth place, two points off the last European qualifying pace and with two games left in the campaign.

