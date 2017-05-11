BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach's versatile midfielder Fabian Johnson has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep the U.S. international at the Bundesliga club until 2020, they said on Thursday.

The Munich-born 29-year-old, who has scored 13 goals in 100 matches in all competitions for Gladbach, joined in 2014 from Hoffenheim.

Johnson, who has earned 54 caps for the United States since 2011, has twice helped Gladbach get into the Champions League group stage in the past two seasons.

"After joining from Hoffenheim three years ago I had set a goal to develop further and to play internationally," he said in a statement.

"I have achieved both and for that reason I am happy to continue the road with Borussia together."

Gladbach are ninth in the Bundesliga and have only an outside chance of getting a Europa League spot with two matches left in the season.

