Jerome Boateng sits injured on the ground during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Germany defender Jerome Boateng has been ruled out of Wednesday's friendly against the Netherlands after tearing a muscle in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, the German Football Association said on Sunday.

The central defender, who has played every game for Bayern this season, was taken off in the 32nd minute with what Bayern said was a torn muscle in his left thigh.

"The German national team will be without Boateng for the friendly against Netherlands in Amsterdam," the DFB said on Sunday after Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes had said Boateng would be out for "some time".

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)