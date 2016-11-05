BERLIN Bayern Munich central midfielder Jerome Boateng has been ruled out of Germany's international matches against San Marino and Italy after picking up an adductor muscle injury in their 1-1 league draw against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was taken off in the 82nd minute and will need a few days to recover.

"The injury is nothing complicated," said Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "But it would be careless to let him go there."

Germany travel to San Marino on Nov. 11 for a World Cup qualifier before taking on Italy in Milan four days later in an friendly.

Germany coach Joachim Loew's squad is without several injured players while some others, including Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, have been given a rest.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)