Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
BERLIN German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has said the risks for German fans travelling to the World Cup in Brazil next month are minimal and he advised them to paint their faces black, red and gold, and be "polite and reserved".
In an interview with Welt am Sonntag newspaper published on Saturday, de Maiziere, who is also responsible for sport, said: "you may not be able to go to every part of every city... but I'm very sure that fans who are polite and excited about football will be received very warmly in Brazil."
Despite the high rates of crime, Brazil was doing everything to secure the safety of players and fans, he said, adding Germany would send a small number of police to monitor German fans for known hooligans.
The level of spending on the upcoming World Cup has sparked repeated protests in Brazil. Two days ago demonstrators took to the streets in cities across the country, and police used tear gas to break up one protest in Rio de Janiero.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
ZURICH The two FIFA ethics chiefs responsible for banning some of the sport's most prominent figures following a corruption scandal face an uncertain future and may not have their mandates renewed, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.