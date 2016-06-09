Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
FRANKFURT Germany's football league sold national media rights for the next four seasons of the first and second Bundesliga for a total of 4.64 billion euros (£3.6 billion), with Sky awarded the lion's share of live television rights.
The sum for the four seasons beginning 2017/18 represented an 85 percent increase on the proceeds for the preceding four seasons, the German football league told a news conference on Thursday.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted luck was on his side as he avoided being sanctioned for his outburst at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.