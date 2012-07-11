Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen have signed 20-year-old defender Daniel Carvajal from Real Madrid on a five-year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
Carvajal, who won the U-19 European Championship with Spain last year, had failed to establish himself at the Spanish champions after emerging from the club's youth ranks, which he first joined a decade ago.
No details of a transfer fee were revealed.
"We have managed to strengthen ourselves in the position of right back with this transfer," said Leverkusen boss Wolfgang Holzhaeuser. "Daniel Carvajal is already an outstanding player but still has immense potential due to his young age."
Leverkusen finished in fifth place last season and will compete in the Europa League in the coming campaign.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
MADRID Zinedine Zidane's fears that Real Madrid's lack of intensity at the start of games would eventually cost his team have proved well founded.