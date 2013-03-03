Patrick Ochs (front) and Kevin Volland of TSG Hoffenheim push Javier Martinez (R) of Bayern Munich during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Sinsheim, March 3, 2013. Bayern won the match 1-0. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tom Starke of Bayern Munich saves a shot during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against his former club TSG Hoffenheim in Sinsheim, March 3, 2013. Bayern won the match 1-0. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Patrick Ochs (front) of TSG Hoffenheim challenges Mario Mandzukic of Bayern Munich during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Sinsheim, March 3, 2013. Bayern won the match 1-0. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Favourites Bayern Munich on Sunday were drawn to face VfL Wolfsburg in the German Cup semi-finals and VfB Stuttgart will take on Freiburg.

Bayern, who have won the trophy a record 15 times and have played in 18 finals, will host the one-legged tie in Munich on April 16 or 17. Three-times winners Stuttgart also have home advantage in their game on April 16.

Bayern are leading the Bundesliga standings by 17 points and are favourites to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals after their 3-1 first-leg win at Arsenal last month.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)