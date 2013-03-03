BERLIN Favourites Bayern Munich on Sunday were drawn to face VfL Wolfsburg in the German Cup semi-finals and VfB Stuttgart will take on Freiburg.
Bayern, who have won the trophy a record 15 times and have played in 18 finals, will host the one-legged tie in Munich on April 16 or 17. Three-times winners Stuttgart also have home advantage in their game on April 16.
Bayern are leading the Bundesliga standings by 17 points and are favourites to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals after their 3-1 first-leg win at Arsenal last month.
