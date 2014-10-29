Players of FC Bayern Munich celebrate after their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) match against Hamburger SV in Hamburg October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Holders Bayern Munich will face second tier club Eintracht Braunschweig in the German Cup round of 16 as they look to successfully defend their domestic double this season.

League leaders Bayern beat Hamburg SV 3-1 earlier on Wednesday to seal their spot in the next round of the competition.

Last season's finalists Borussia Dortmund take on third division club Dynamo Dresden, who eliminated Schalke 04 in the first round.

Fellow Champions League club Bayern Leverkusen, who needed penalties to beat fourth division's Magdeburg will host Kaiserlautern.

All matches will be played on March 3 and 4.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)