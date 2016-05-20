BERLIN Bayern Munich's attacking midfielder Mario Goetze will miss Saturday's German Cup final against former club Borussia Dortmund having suffered a broken rib in their final league game, the German champions said on Friday.

Goetze, who was selected in Germany's preliminary Euro 2016 squad, scored twice but also broke a rib and fractured another in their 3-1 season-ending league win over Hanover 96 on Saturday, an injury that will sideline him for about two weeks.

He received daily treatment and travelled with the team to Berlin for the Cup final before being ruled out ahead of Bayern's final training session.

"It happened in the last game of the season," Bayern coach Pep Guardiola told reporters.

Bayern are already without winger Arjen Robben and defender Holger Badstuber as they look to secure a domestic double following their record fourth straight Bundesliga title.

"He must now rest for 14 days. The Euros in France do not seem to be at risk," Bayern said in a statement later.

The European championship begins on June 10.

The 23-year-old, who scored Germany's winning World Cup final goal in 2014, has failed to secure a starting spot in three seasons under Guardiola and has been linked in the media with a possible move to Liverpool.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)