BERLIN Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund crushed Bayern Munich 5-2 with a hat-trick from Poland's Robert Lewandowski to lift the German Cup on Saturday and cap a majestic season with the club's first domestic double success.

Shinji Kagawa fired Dortmund into a third minute lead after a double defensive blunder by Luiz Gustavo, before Dutchman Arjen Robben levelled for Bayern with a penalty in front of more than 75,000 fans at Berlin's Olympic stadium.

Dortmund's Mats Hummels converted a spot kick in the 41st and their top scorer Lewandowski struck either side of the break and again after Bayern winger Franck Ribery briefly cut the deficit with a sensational low drive in the 75th.

This was Dortmund's fifth straight win over Bayern, who host Chelsea next Saturday in the Champions League final, as they stake an even bigger claim to take over the Bavarians' long-standing dominance in German football.

Dortmund also beat Bayern in the race for the league title, scoring a record 81 points as they clinched their second successive Bundesliga crown earlier this month.

"We started in the third minute to give away gifts. Defensively we had a catastrophic performance," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes told German broadcaster ZDF. "When you make such mistakes you cannot expect to win."

