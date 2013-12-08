Bayern Munich players celebrate during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Werder Bremen in Bremen, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Holders Bayern Munich will travel to Hamburg SV in the German Cup quarter-finals in one of three all-Bundesliga clashes which emerged from the draw on Sunday.

The 2012 winners, Borussia Dortmund, are also away at Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim host VfL Wolfsburg in the ties to be played on February 11 or 12.

Bayer Leverkusen fared better, being picked to face Kaiserslautern, the only lower-tier club left in the competition.

Bayern, who won the treble last season, have yet to lose in the German league, Cup or the Champions League this season.

