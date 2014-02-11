Borussia Dortmund's Kevin Grosskreutz (L) challenges Eintracht Frankfurt's Sebastian Jung during their German cup (DFB Pokal) quarter-final match in Frankfurt, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre Aubameyang (R) celebrates his goal against Eintracht Frankfurt during their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) quarter-final match in Frankfurt, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a late header to send them into the German Cup semi-finals with a 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Dortmund survived an early spell of pressure before taking control of the game and chalking up their third successive win in all competitions.

Gabon striker Aubameyang headed home Henrikh Mkhitaryan's corner in the 83rd minute for his 14th goal of the season.

Holders Bayern Munich visit Hamburg in their quarter-final tie on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. British time) when Bayer Leverkusen host Kaiserslautern and Hoffenheim welcome VfL Wolfsburg (6:00 p.m.).

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)