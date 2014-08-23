BERLIN Holders Bayern Munich will take on Hamburg SV in the biggest game of the German Cup second round after the draw was made on Saturday.

Bayern have won the Cup a record 17 times with Hamburg lifting the trophy on three occasions.

Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the only other all-Bundesliga tie while last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund travel to second division St Pauli.

Bayer Leverkusen have been drawn against amateurs Magdeburg.

Third tier Dynamo Dresden, who were banned from the competition last season due to crowd trouble and stunned Schalke 04 in the opening round earlier this week, take on second division VfL Bochum.

All 16 games will be held on Oct. 28 and 29.

Hamburg SV v Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach

1860 Munich (II) v Freiburg

Hoffenheim v FSV Frankfurt (II)

VfR Aalen (II) v Hanover 96

VfL Wolfsburg v Heidenheim (II)

St Pauli (II) v Borussia Dortmund

Chemnitzer FC (III) v Werder Bremen

Arminia Bielefeld (III) v Hertha Berlin

MSV Duisburg (III) v Cologne

Kaiserslautern (II) v Greuther Fuerth (II)

RB Leipzig (II) v Erzgebirge Aue (II)

Dynamo Dresden (III) v VfL Bochum (II)

Magdeburg (amateurs) v Bayer Leverkusen

Kickers Offenbach (amateurs) v Karlsruhe (II)

Wuerzburger Kickers (amateurs) v Eintracht Braunschweig (II)

