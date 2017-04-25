BERLIN Bayern Munich central defenders Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez have been ruled fit for their German Cup semi-final against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga leaders, eyeing a domestic double after last week's Champions League exit to Real Madrid, have lost or drawn their last four matches in all competitions and are eager to bounce back.

"Mats had no problems against Mainz 05 (on Saturday) and Javi and Jerome trained very well," Ancelotti told reporters.

"The only problem is that there are only two positions (in the central defence). It is not easy to pick two from them."

Ancelotti's biggest injury concern is fullback David Alaba, who is racing to be fit after picking up an injury in their 2-2 draw against Mainz.

"He will not play if he is not at 100 percent," said the Italian, in his first season in charge.

Holders Bayern will face the Ruhr valley club in a repeat of last year's final, and Ancelotti knows his team will need to deliver again.

They have drawn twice in the league to see their lead shrink to eight points from 13 with four matches left, and lost twice to Real, including last week's 4-2 extra time loss in Madrid that saw them eliminated 6-3 on aggregate.

"We are ready. Tomorrow is a big game for us," Ancelotti said. "I think the game against Real cost us a lot of energy. But we have put it behind us and are now focused only on Dortmund."

