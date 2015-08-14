BERLIN An abandoned German Cup first round game was awarded 2-0 to RB Leipzig after the referee in Monday's match was hit on the head by a lighter thrown from VfL Osnabrueck fans, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Friday.

The DFB Sports Court said it was up to each team to control their fans and given that the third division hosts had failed to do that the game was awarded to their opponents.

Second division's Leipzig were trailing 1-0 when referee Martin Petersen was hit on the head with a lighter thrown from the home fans' tribune in the 71st minute.

He initially interrupted the game before deciding to abandon it.

The DFB's control committee will now consider any sanctions against Osnabrueck, the DFB said in the statement.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)