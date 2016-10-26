BERLIN Holders Bayern Munich scored twice in the first half to beat Augsburg 3-1 in the Bavarian derby and reach the German Cup third round on Wednesday despite failing to hit top form and missing a penalty.

A second-string Bayern team took the lead through captain Philipp Lahm in the second minute and Julian Green doubled it before the break.

The visitors had the chance to cut the deficit but Manuel Neuer saved Koo Ja-cheol's penalty before Bayern's Thomas Mueller fired his spot kick well over the bar on the hour.

South Korean Ji Dong-won made amends for his team mate's earlier miss, completing a quick break with a fine shot from a tight angle to beat Neuer in the 68th but Augsburg did not threaten again.

David Alaba made sure of their spot in the third round with a long range effort in stoppage time.

Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller saved two penalties against Union Berlin to help his team advance 3-0 on spot kicks after the game had finished 1-1 following extra time.

Dominant Dortmund took the lead with the first goal from teenager Jacob Bruun Larsen before substitute Steven Skrzybski shocked the hosts with an 81st minute equaliser to force extra time and then penalties.

The game had started with a 15-minute delay after fans tried to force their way into the stadium and police were called in to restore order.

Schalke 04 raced to a 3-0 lead against Nuremberg but had to sweat it out for a nervous 3-2 victory after the hosts pulled two goals back in the second half.

Hanover 96 scored four goals in the opening 19 minutes to crush Fortuna Duesseldorf 6-1 and book their spot in the next round.

Martin Harnik struck twice as Hanover killed off the tie early on and the Austrian then set up Felix Klaus to put Hanover 5-1 up heading into the break.

Second division Greuther Fuerth snatched two late goals to fight back from 1-0 down and beat Mainz 05 2-1 while regional league side Walldorf Astoria FC, the only amateurs left in the competition, staged the biggest upset when they beat Bundesliga club Darmstadt 98 1-0.

VfL Wolfsburg's Mario Gomez struck early in the second half to steer the 2015 Cup winners to a 1-0 win over second division side Heidenheim.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)