Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
BERLIN Schalke 04 will be without injured midfielders Julian Draxler and Kevin-Prince Boateng when they take on lower-tier Darmstadt in the German Cup second round on Wednesday, coach Jens Keller said on Tuesday.
Schalke, who won their opening Champions League group game last week against Steaua Bucharest, are eager to bounce back from a 4-0 demolition by Bayern Munich on Saturday with a win in their one-leg tie against the third-division club.
"Draxler and Boateng will not be included in the squad due to injuries," Keller told reporters after the pair complained about minor knee injuries and were forced to skip training on Tuesday.
Keller could also be without striker Adam Szalai, who has influenza. Top Schalke striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is still out injured.
"There is still a question mark about Szalai but we all hope he can make it for tomorrow," Keller told reporters.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.