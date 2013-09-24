Schalke 04' s coach Jens Keller watches the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against against Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen September 21, 2013. Bayern won the match 4-0. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Schalke 04 will be without injured midfielders Julian Draxler and Kevin-Prince Boateng when they take on lower-tier Darmstadt in the German Cup second round on Wednesday, coach Jens Keller said on Tuesday.

Schalke, who won their opening Champions League group game last week against Steaua Bucharest, are eager to bounce back from a 4-0 demolition by Bayern Munich on Saturday with a win in their one-leg tie against the third-division club.

"Draxler and Boateng will not be included in the squad due to injuries," Keller told reporters after the pair complained about minor knee injuries and were forced to skip training on Tuesday.

Keller could also be without striker Adam Szalai, who has influenza. Top Schalke striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is still out injured.

"There is still a question mark about Szalai but we all hope he can make it for tomorrow," Keller told reporters.

