Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been fined 20,000 euros (13,146 Pounds) for his foul-mouthed outburst at a ball boy in their Bundesliga game at Eintracht Frankfurt last week, the German Football Association (DFB) said.
The Belgium international, who is in superb form as Wolfsburg trail only leaders Bayern Munich in the league, demanded the ball for a quick throw-in in an expletive-laden order picked up by stadium microphones.
"The sports court of the DFB has fined Kevin De Bruyne 20,000 euros for unsporting behaviour in the form of extreme sports misconduct," it said.
De Bruyne has apologised to the boy.
De Bruyne has apologised to the boy.
FUNCHAL When the island of Madeira on Wednesday renamed its airport in honour of its hometown hero Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes were expected to be on the four-time world player of the year who is adored not only for his soccer skills but also his model looks.