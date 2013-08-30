Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BERLIN Out-of-favour Hoffenheim striker Eren Derdiyok has been returned to Champions League competitors Bayer Leverkusen on loan until the end of the season after he was reduced to training with the reserves, the club said on Friday.
The 25-year-old Swiss international, who played in Leverkusen from 2009-12 before joining Hoffenheim, had legally challenged his relegation to the second team but the transfer now ends any dispute with Hoffenheim.
"By signing Eren Derdiyok we have brought in a strong striker with international experience," said Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller.
"Eren knows the conditions here and has played outstanding games for us in his time, though he did not always reach his huge full potential. We want to give him this chance now."
Derdiyok said he was happy to get a chance to start over.
"Leverkusen is the right club for me to start again. I always felt well here, I know most of the team and we will be playing in the Champions League. That is a great challenge."
Leverkusen have been drawn in Champions League Group A, along with Manchester United, Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk and Spanish side Real Sociedad
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.